Physician shares back-to-school health checklist for parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A physician is sharing the importance of getting children up to date on routine vaccinations.

According to the CDC, if immunization rates drop just 1% lower than the minimum level of herd immunity, communities can become vulnerable to devasting disease outbreaks.

Dr. Chris Scuderi joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about childhood vaccinations, vaccine safety and misinformation.

He also shared how children are still developing their immune systems and the importance of following immunization schedules to prevent disease or boost immunity.

