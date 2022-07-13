Advertise with Us
Navigating the rental market as prices skyrocket

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rental prices continue to skyrocket up more than 25% for a one-to-two-bedroom apartment from this time last summer.

Brian Carberry with Rent.com joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the crazy rental market, local trends, tips to negotiate your rent down, and what’s ahead for 2022.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

