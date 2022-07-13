NASA scientist on images released from Webb Telescope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A scientist is sharing how newly released images from the James Webb Space Telescope will uncovered mysteries of the universe.

This mission has been decades in the making by NASA and its partners.

The telescope has the capability to see the early universe like never before and even the atmospheres of exoplanets.

Current lead of the NIRSpec branch of the instrument division Elena Sabbi joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the images and what scientists expect it to find in future observations.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.