Multiple suspects wanted for smash and grab at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash and grab at Oak Court Mall.

Officers received a call about a business robbery Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. at Macy’s.

A witness told officers eight suspects entered the store through the cosmetics section, walked over to jewelry counters, smashed the glass and stole the jewelry.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say one of the suspect’s vehicles was a black Infiniti that had damage to the rear driver’s side. The second vehicle was possibly a black Lexus.

