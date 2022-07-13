MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County School Board members just passed a resolution that places Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray on paid administrative leave beginning Thursday, July 14.

Wednesday’s decision comes amid allegations that Dr. Ray had extramarital affairs potentially involving current or former MSCS employees.

The board voted 7-2 to pass the resolution that places Dr. Ray on leave. The resolution also appoints the law firm of Butler and Snow to independently review the allegations of policy violations.

Click here to read the resolution.

Elected officials like Commissioner Van Turner shared his opinion about the decisions that are made within the school district.

“I believe that an external investigation is appropriate, and Dr. Ray has supported this process,” Turner said.

“My understanding is that the goal of the investigation is to determine if board policies have been violated.

“As a lawyer, I understand that a divorce proceeding can be complex and taxing on all those involved. I have full faith that the school board will handle this issue appropriately and with fidelity.

“At the end of the day, we must all keep in mind that the number one goal for the school system is to deliver a quality education to our students and as parents and elected leaders, we should remain committed to supporting this mission.”

Commissioner Mick Wright tweeted Wednesday morning:

“The students of Shelby County Schools deserve leadership that is completely focused on their needs, improving their educational outcomes, and moving the district forward. We can’t afford for the focus to be on anything else.”

