Mississippi Public Service Commission offers $80 refund to Entergy customers

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley
Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Starting August 1, customers of Entergy Mississippi can sign up to receive a one-time $80 check.

Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill.

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said that the refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic settlement valued at $300 million, according to a news release.

Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, limit spikes in natural gas prices, and prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023 along with a suspension on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“Our job at the PSC is to be a watchdog, not a lapdog agency, and this $80 refund is a direct result of our action to protect the pocketbooks of Mississippians against over-profiting by corporate monopolies,” Presley said.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check can do so between Aug. 1-17 using their “MyEntergy” account.

