Mid-South Fair announces 2022 schedule
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is gearing up for another year in Southaven.
The 2022 fair will be held at Landers Center from September 22 to October 2.
The fair released a list of events for this year’s event, headlined by a concert by country musician Jon Pardi on September 29.
Other events for this year include a parakeet experience, petting zoo, pig races, sea lion splash, pony rides and a Megamorph transforming car.
Click here to read more about this year’s event.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.