Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Mid-South Fair announces 2022 schedule

Mid-South Fair
Mid-South Fair(Photographer:Gary & Carol Cox | Mid-South Fair)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is gearing up for another year in Southaven.

The 2022 fair will be held at Landers Center from September 22 to October 2.

The fair released a list of events for this year’s event, headlined by a concert by country musician Jon Pardi on September 29.

Other events for this year include a parakeet experience, petting zoo, pig races, sea lion splash, pony rides and a Megamorph transforming car.

Click here to read more about this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Multiple suspects wanted for smash and grab at Oak Court Mall
Dillon Rone
Suspect accused of fleeing scene of crash, shooting MLGW security officer