Mid-South Fair announces 2022 schedule

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is gearing up for another year in Southaven.

The 2022 fair will be held at Landers Center from September 22 to October 2.

The fair released a list of events for this year’s event, headlined by a concert by country musician Jon Pardi on September 29.

Other events for this year include a parakeet experience, petting zoo, pig races, sea lion splash, pony rides and a Megamorph transforming car.

