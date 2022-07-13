Memphis Memorial Committee announces Ida B. Wells Plaza improvement plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Memorial Committee plans to improve the Ida B. Wells Plaza on July 16 from 12 p.m. through 1:15 p.m. in Downtown Memphis.

The plan is to transform the location into a significant tourist attraction which will give visitors another important reason to extend their stay in Memphis.

Though Ida B. Wells’ statue was installed in July 2021, the committee says they’ve always envisioned plans to educate visitors and activate the site.

The $300,000 plaza upgrade is to be unveiled during the ceremony on the east end of Beale Street.

Ida B. Wells is nationally recognized as an anti-lynching advocate and a champion of civil rights and women’s suffrage, and she made Memphis home in 1882 and began teaching at Woodstock School in Shelby County.

