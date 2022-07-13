Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council passes resolution to protect reproductive autonomy

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members passed a resolution Tuesday demanding that local law enforcement and the Shelby County District Attorney’s office not devote resources to prosecuting women who seek abortions or the providers who perform them.

The “Reproductive Autonomy Is Necessary” or RAIN Act was introduced by Councilman JB Smiley, Jr.

Smiley was passionate when pitching his plan.

“It’s incumbent upon each in every one of us, we have to stand up,” said Smiley. “Our state government is not standing up. Our federal government seems to be asleep on the job but we have an intimate relationship with the people. We’re not asleep, we’re here. We understand the issues with our communities and we know what the people want.”

Council members Cheyenne Johnson and Worth Morgan abstained from the vote. The remaining council members all voted in favor.

