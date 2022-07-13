Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officers identified the deceased suspect from the barricade situation in Northaven on Monday.
Martavious Britton, 30, was being served a warrant for rape by the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.
Police say he died after shooting himself following an hours-long standoff with deputies.
