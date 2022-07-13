Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape

Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape
Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officers identified the deceased suspect from the barricade situation in Northaven on Monday.

Martavious Britton, 30, was being served a warrant for rape by the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

Police say he died after shooting himself following an hours-long standoff with deputies.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando

Latest News

The theme for the Splash Park is Egyptian as a tribute to the ancient city of Memphis, Egypt.
Memphis Zoo splash park opens this weekend
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Jay Lee's father releases statement on missing son
Jay Lee's father releases statement on missing son
Education savings account program can move forward
REPORT: ESA Pilot Program injunction lifted