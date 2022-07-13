Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing eight charges for allegedly pulling a victim over using a car with blue and red emergency lights on July 10 at 8 a.m. on Hendricks Avenue and avoiding arrest two days later.

Memphis police say there were two cars with fake police lights that pulled over a Kia Sedona, and a man got out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and instructed the victim to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the Kia Sedona and all cars drove away.

On July 12, just before 5 p.m., officers were informed about a Kia Sedona that was in the area of Rhodes Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it drove away heading on Getwell Road. The Kia struck an MPD car and a Pontiac car before coming to a stop.

Police say the Kia driver, Caran Stokes, got out of the car and ran away, but was later taken into custody.

Stokes is facing these charges: carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driver’s license, and financial responsibility.

The driver of the Pontiac reported no injuries, a juvenile passenger was transported non-critical from the scene, and the officer was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

