Man accused of shooting MPD officer faces over 12 charges

Giorgio Minnis mugshot
Giorgio Minnis mugshot(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting a Memphis police officer on Saturday appeared in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Giorgio Minnis, 34, is facing more than 12 criminal charges following the shooting that took place at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Those charges include: three counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property, vandalism, and possessing a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

An affidavit says the incident began when Minnis took his aunt’s car without her permission. When family members confronted him about the stolen car, Minnis shot at the car they were driving.

When police went to arrest him, the affidavit says a struggle ensued. Minnis then grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot toward the officers, hitting one. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

That officer is out of the hospital and recovering.

On Monday, Minnis told Shelby County Judge Karen Massey that he could not afford his $1 million bond or an attorney.

Massey told Minnis on Wednesday that she is sending a public defender to visit him in jail. Minnis will return to court with counsel on July 20 where a preliminary hearing will be set.

