Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant

Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant(CBC News: The National)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New legislation co-sponsored by a Mississippi senator would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant.

According to a press release by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R, Miss.), the Unborn Child Support Act would allow a court to award child support payments while the child is still in the womb and, retroactively, up to the point of conception.

“I hope good legislation, like the Unborn Child Support Act, gets more support now that the Dobbs decision encourages us to look more seriously at supporting mothers and their unborn children,” Hyde-Smith said. 

The Unborn Child Support Act would also:

  • Provide flexibility for mothers, who do not want involvement of the father, by not requiring those mothers to receive child support.
  • Require judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.
  • Mandate that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

This nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which could potentially lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Mississippi’s only abortion provider, located in Jackson, has now closed as a result of the ruling.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man found shot on side of road in Orange Mound
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather - 7/14
Wynne Water Utilities issued an alert on Tuesday, July 12, about discolored water in the city’s...
Officials issue warning over discolored water in Wynne