Hyde-Smith celebrates Ole Miss College World Series victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith celebrated the University of Mississippi baseball team on Wednesday for winning the 2022 NCAA College World Series, bringing the trophy home to Mississippi for the second year in a row.

Hyde-Smith and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker delivered floor speeches on Tuesday on the NCAA Division I achievement. In her remarks, Hyde-Smith noted how the college-level baseball has energized the state.

“Mississippi’s energy has been electric following the win, especially as Ole Miss’ first-ever national baseball championship this year occurred after Pearl River Community College clinched the NJCAA Division II baseball championship in June and after Mississippi State University’s win just last year,” Hyde-Smith said. “Mississippi’s sports culture is strong and is not to be underestimated. We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young athletes and their coaches.”

Wicker, Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, an Ole Miss graduate, also introduced a resolution commemorating the Rebel baseball team, including recognition of individual efforts of several players and the combined team effort.

U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly and Michael Guest will introduce a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

The following are Hyde-Smith’s remarks to the Senate:

Mr. President, I am very pleased to congratulate the University of Mississippi baseball team on its recent 2022 NCAA World Series championship. If there’s anything an Ole Miss fan is sure of, it’s that the Rebels love to keep you on the edge of your seat. Some fans were nervous when the Rebels hit a mid-season slump, but, boy, this talented team hit its stride right at the perfect time. The players knew all along they had it in them to take it all the way. They even issued a warning in early May: “Don’t let the Rebels get hot.” Well, the Rebels did get hot, and they were able to be the team that no one saw coming—and the team that no one could stop! Their impressive and exciting run through this year’s College World Series speaks volumes to the Ole Miss baseball program, its leadership, its players, and of course, its fan base. Mississippi’s energy has been electric following the win, especially as Ole Miss’ first-ever national baseball championship this year occurred after Pearl River Community College clinched the NJCAA Division II baseball championship in June and after Mississippi State University’s win just last year. Mississippi’s sports culture is strong and is not to be underestimated. We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young athletes and their coaches. To the entire Rebel baseball family, thank you for your hard work and dedication to the sport, to Ole Miss, and to our great state. Congratulations and Hotty Toddy! Thank you, Mr. President. I yield the floor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.