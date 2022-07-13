Advertise with Us
Hospitality industry struggles amid labor shortage

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the desire to travel increases, a new campaign is working to address the labor shortage within the hospitality industry.

Vice President of Advancement for the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA Jennifer Clark Fugolo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what the AHLA Foundation is doing to help strengthen the lodging industry.

She also shared more about the booming career opportunities available.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

