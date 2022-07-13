Hogs’ Pittman on watch list for Bobby Dowd National Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman was named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy.

The award goes to the top head coach in NCAA Division One who stresses scholarship, leadership, and integrity, along with winning.

The Razorbacks Head Hog is now one of 20 coaches included on the watch list for the national award.

Arkansas won 9 games last season and a victory in the Outback Bowl.

It came after the Razorbacks totaled just 8 wins in the 3 seasons prior to his becoming head coach.

Arkansas rose as high as 8th in the AP poll before finishing at #21 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.