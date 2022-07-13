Grizzlies tie Summer League scoring record in win vs Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies made history in their NBA Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies found their rhythm in game two of their trip to the desert and the Nets got ripped for it.

First-round pick David Roddy got into the action early on, on both ends of the floor. The 6′6,″ 260 pound guard showed quickness is not a problem, and neither is his shot, which had been pretty chilly so far in Summer League.

Roddy only missed four shots on his way to a 20 point night, and a gleeful nod from veterans Ja Morant and Desmond Bane courtside.

Second year man Zaire Williams had another strong performance. He lit up the stat sheet with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

This one got out of hand early as the Grizzlies moved the ball with perfection--31 assists on the night to the Nets’ 15.

Santi Aldama had his best game in a Grizzlies uniform. Aldama led all scorers with a smooth 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting, plus 12 rebounds and a couple of blocks.

With the Grizz way out front, the only thing in doubt was if Memphis would break the Vegas Summer League scoring record, set at 120 points in four 10 minute quarters by Denver back in 2007.

They ended up tying the record, beating the Nets 120-84.

After the game, there was more team bonding for the Grizz.

David Roddy begins the postgame interview with “You know, our physical ability was there, as well.” He Interrupted by Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant jumping on him and Aldama and hugging it up--”Just sharing the ball and having fun.”

That allows Santi Aldama to add: ”We move the ball. It’s always the open man. It was neat today, and that’s how I like doing, I play basketball. So, I had to get the first game off my head and just hoop.”

The Summer Grizz next play the Boston Celtics on Thursday in Las Vegas.

