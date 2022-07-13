Advertise with Us
FBI seeks public’s help in identifying ‘Jane Doe 46’ as part of child exploitation investigation

The FBI is trying to identify a person the agency is calling "Jane Doe 46."
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The FBI is asking the public for information that could lead to the identification of a person known as “Jane Doe 46.”

The agency said in a release that it “is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.”

The FBI described Jane Doe 46 as a white female with a distinctive tattoo on her left wrist, and said “initial video” of her “shown with a child was first seen and likely created in May of 2022.”

The FBI said the woman’s face isn’t visible in the video, but she’s heard speaking English. In audio released by the FBI, she’s twice heard saying, “Stand up.”

In its bulletin, the agency shared photos of the woman’s wrist tattoo, a ring on her finger and the background of a room.

The FBI release did not include information about where an alleged crime is believed to have taken place.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the case to call the agency’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), to contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at a local FBI office, or to contact the nearest American embassy or consulate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

