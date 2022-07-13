Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent story in her youth violence series focusing in on the impact of being exposed to violence and trauma as a child.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Rent Price Graphic.
Navigating the rental market as prices skyrocket
Navigating the rental market as prices skyrocket
Google expert shares money-saving transportation tips
Google expert shares money-saving transportation tips