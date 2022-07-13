Clear but hot to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A storm or two will linger along Hwy 278 in north MS through sunset, otherwise mostly clear for the rest of the area. Temperatures will fall from the 90s into the 80s after sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect a clear night with a great view of the Supermoon for most areas. Some clouds could linger in north MS. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: It will be hot and dry Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with a slight chance of a shower Sunday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Our best shot for rain arrives on Monday of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

