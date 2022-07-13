Brief drop in humidity, First Alert to weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some areas received rain overnight and there are still a few lingering showers this morning. A shower will still be possible in northeast Mississippi this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear, so there will be sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 90s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Humidity will drop slightly Thursday and Friday but will climb back up for the weekend. However, it will still feel hot with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will also be sunny and dry to end the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.