901 FC’s Buckmaster makes USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC trails Louisville City by just one point for first place in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division. But the Boys in Blue are second to no one when it comes to putting players on the league’s Team of the Week list.

The latest to make it is Defender Rece Buckmaster, who blasts his way on the USL roster by virtue of his performance in the club’s 3-1 victory against Phoenix Rising over the weekend.

Buckmaster scored his first goal of the season off a sweet give-and-go from Jeremy Kelly in the box, cashing in with a curving right foot shot that sneaks inside the far post just past the keeper.

Buckmaster has started all 18 games for the 901 this season. He’s racked up 3 assists so far, to go along with 22 clearances.

Teammate Aaron Molloy earned honorable mention honors for the 5th time in 2022.

Molloy notched his 5th assist with the free kick that finds the head of Graham Smith for the final goal of the match in the 86th minute.

Big match for the Boys and Blue this weekend, as 901 FC hosts Louisville City in a 1 vs 2 matchup Saturday night at AutoZone Park. First touch is 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.