4 men caught on camera stealing cigarettes on Park Ave.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects drove to a BP gas station on Park Avenue on June 26 at 3 a.m. and burglarized the store, taking cigarettes and a small amount of cash, police say.
They drove a black Infiniti Sedan with a broken-out sunroof and a gray Infinity Sedan which police belied to be stolen.
The men broke the window with a sledgehammer and crowbars to enter the store.
All four men wore hoodies and gloves.
If you have information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH, or submit your tip here.
