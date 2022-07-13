4 men caught on camera stealing cigarettes on Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects drove to a BP gas station on Park Avenue on June 26 at 3 a.m. and burglarized the store, taking cigarettes and a small amount of cash, police say.

They drove a black Infiniti Sedan with a broken-out sunroof and a gray Infinity Sedan which police belied to be stolen.

The men broke the window with a sledgehammer and crowbars to enter the store.

All four men wore hoodies and gloves.

If you have information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH, or submit your tip here.

