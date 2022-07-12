‘Young Rock’ to film season 3 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Rock is headed to the Bluff City.

Season 3 of the hit NBC show is establishing production offices and shooting locations in Memphis ahead of production for a third season this fall.

The new season is set to debut on November 4.

The project will feature local crew, suppliers and other vendors to support production of the show.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Universal Television back in the State of Tennessee and welcome the opportunity to expand our partnership with the production of Young Rock Season 3,” said Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission. “Tennessee’s entertainment industry plays a pivotal role in our state’s economic diversity and global marketing initiatives. In addition, Tennessee possesses a high-quality workforce, talent and infrastructure that attract top tier productions such as this one. We all look forward to seeing ‘Young Rock Season 3′ broadcast nationally on NBC.”

The show follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his early years. The new season will continue storylines from season 2 and promises to introduce new characters.

