Weight loss management is not a one size fits all approach

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are different options available for weight loss management.

It is not a one size fits all approach.

Bariatric Surgeon with Methodist Medical Group Dr. Matthew Davis joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the difference between surgical weight loss versus medical weight loss and how to decide what is best for you.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

