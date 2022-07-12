Advertise with Us
Teenager arrested for destroying MNPD vehicle with fireworks

Police are investigating a fire set to an off-duty officer's marked vehicle outside his home.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a teenager on Tuesday who used fireworks to set fire to a Metro Police SUV parked at the officer’s home in Old Hickory on Monday night.

According to police, a 14-year-old admitted to tossing a firework onto the property where the SUV was parked, setting it on fire. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said no one was injured in the fire but photos show the MNPD vehicle to be badly damaged.

The aftermath of a firework burning a MNPD vehicle on Monday.
The aftermath of a firework burning a MNPD vehicle on Monday.(MNPD)

