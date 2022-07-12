Rising temperatures today & chance for storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have more sunshine today and temperatures reaching to around 100 degrees. High temperatures will sit around 101, but the heat index should stay just below the 105 heat advisory threshold. Rain will move in after 9 pm as a cold front approaches the Mid-South. A few storms could have gusty winds and lightning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 101 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows around 75 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Scattered showers will also be possible tomorrow, especially in the morning. Humidity will drop slightly Thursday, but will climb back up for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry with sunshine.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

