Price at the pump continue to drop, but will trend continue?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is beginning to see some relief at the pump with a 15-cent drop on average since last Monday.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about current trends and if prices at the pump with continue to trend downward.

“We are still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop thanks to falling crude oil prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Barring any sudden rebound in the price of crude oil, it’s likely that we will continue to see falling prices at the gas pump again this week.”

