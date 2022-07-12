Man wanted after Doberman Pincher puppy stolen from pet store
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a Doberman Pincher puppy from a pet store earlier this month.
Investigators say the suspect entered the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place on July 1 and asked to see a Doberman Pincher puppy. He then fled the store with the puppy in a white SUV, possibly a Lexus, according to Memphis Police Department.
The puppy is worth $5,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit your tip to crimestopmem.org.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.