Man wanted after Doberman Pincher puppy stolen from pet store

Man wanted after theft of Doberman puppy
Man wanted after theft of Doberman puppy(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a Doberman Pincher puppy from a pet store earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place on July 1 and asked to see a Doberman Pincher puppy. He then fled the store with the puppy in a white SUV, possibly a Lexus, according to Memphis Police Department.

The puppy is worth $5,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit your tip to crimestopmem.org.

