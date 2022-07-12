Advertise with Us
Man arrested for murder after claiming death as suicide

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Ladarius Bonds for the murder of Joshua Perry.

Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Economy Hotel on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Officers saw Joshua Perry in the stairwell with a gunshot wound to his head. He died four days later.

Perry’s mother told police that moments before the shooting, she told her son and Ladarius Bonds, 19, to go downstairs to get groceries.

Less than a minute later Bonds returned to her room and said Perry shot himself, Perry’s mother told police.

Bonds argued Perry committed suicide, but police say there is evidence against that.

Shelby Co. medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to the location of the gunshot wound proving it was not self-inflicted.

Police later learned that Perry and Bonds got into a heated argument the morning of the shooting.

The mother identified the Bonds in a suspect lineup.

Bonds was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

