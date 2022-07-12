Advertise with Us
Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile and two adults are in the hospital after a crash near the Binghampton area Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

A juvenile and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A second adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One person is detained, according to Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

