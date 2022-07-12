Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile and two adults are in the hospital after a crash near the Binghampton area Monday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
A juvenile and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A second adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
One person is detained, according to Memphis Police Department.
