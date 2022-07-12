A few storms possible tonight or tomorrow morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and steamy through sunset with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index around 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storm are possible well after midnight. The highest chance is from Somerville to Selmer into extreme northeast MS. Any storm could contain gusty wind. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning with a passing shower or storm will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will drop back into the mid 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: It will be hot and dry Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with a slight chance of a shower Sunday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid to upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

