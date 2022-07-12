Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Efforts to curb road rage in Tennessee continue

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee law is cracking down on road rage, labeling it as aggravated reckless driving, punishable up to one year in jail with a $2,500 fine.

Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation for the most road rage shootings, according to a recent analysis.

Last week, Clarksville Police said a man was shot because of road rage.

Last year, 20 people were shot in Tennessee while driving to work, the store, or anywhere else they needed to be.

Locals are not shocked to hear Tennessee drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country.

“They always want to go be flying around here. Always speeding. Everybody is riding you just to make you go faster.”

Police advise that if someone is driving erratically, the best thing you can do is move over. If an angry driver is following you-- call 9-1-1 and drive to the closest police station.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Memphis Police Department
Passenger killed in single-car crash

Latest News

Man wanted after theft of Doberman puppy
Man wanted after Doberman Pincher puppy stolen from pet store
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton
Memphis Police Department
4 shot, 3 detained after shooting in Whitehaven
WSMV Nashville traffic
Road rage incidents on the rise in TN