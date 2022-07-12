District Attorney candidates square off in debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The candidates running to serve as Shelby County’s top prosecutor squared off at a Memphis Rotary Club Candidate Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

Challenger Steve Mulroy and incumbent District Attorney Amy Weirich appeared together at The Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip for a conversation about the issues in the 2022 DA’s race.

With so many criminals breaking into cars in search of guns one Rotarian asked if the candidates favor legislation that would penalize gun owners who fail to store their weapons properly.

“Holding owners responsible when they have improperly secured their weapons in their cars I think only makes sense,” Mulroy argued. “But I think we need to do more. I think we need to toughen up background checks.”

Weirich disagreed with the idea.

“The problem with legislation that would criminalize the innocent owner whose car gets broken into and gun gets stolen is that they would be less likely to report that crime,” she said.

Early voting starts July 15 for the August 4 Shelby County General Election.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.