Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

District Attorney candidates square off in debate

Mulroy (L) and Weirich (R) and both running for Shelby County District Attorney
Mulroy (L) and Weirich (R) and both running for Shelby County District Attorney(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The candidates running to serve as Shelby County’s top prosecutor squared off at a Memphis Rotary Club Candidate Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

Challenger Steve Mulroy and incumbent District Attorney Amy Weirich appeared together at The Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip for a conversation about the issues in the 2022 DA’s race.

With so many criminals breaking into cars in search of guns one Rotarian asked if the candidates favor legislation that would penalize gun owners who fail to store their weapons properly.

“Holding owners responsible when they have improperly secured their weapons in their cars I think only makes sense,” Mulroy argued. “But I think we need to do more. I think we need to toughen up background checks.”

Weirich disagreed with the idea.

“The problem with legislation that would criminalize the innocent owner whose car gets broken into and gun gets stolen is that they would be less likely to report that crime,” she said.

Early voting starts July 15 for the August 4 Shelby County General Election.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

Latest News

Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Man arrested for homicide after claiming death as suicide
Man arrested for murder after claiming death as suicide
Dwayne Johnson, recipient of the CinemaCon "Entertainment Icon of the Decade" award, addresses...
‘Young Rock’ to film season 3 in Memphis