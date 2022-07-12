Advertise with Us
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Monique Campbell
Monique Campbell(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana.

Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.

“I am thankful for the work of our narcotics investigators and the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. This operation resulted in the lone arrest of Monique Campbell, but more importantly, her 25 lbs. of marijuana will not make it to the streets of Tipton County” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Sheriff Beasley was proud of the teamwork across boundaries with local, state, and federal partners.

Monique Campbell was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

She has been released on bond and is scheduled for court in August.

