COVID-19: Over 500 babies, toddlers vaccinated in Shelby County

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nationwide 300,000 kids under five have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine since it was approved for that age group almost a month ago.

That’s 2% of that population according to the White House and it’s trending slower than other age groups.

As of this week in Shelby County, 511 kids six months to five years old have gotten at least one dose of the shot.

The low number is following along with national trends but more than 100 children in that age group in Shelby County have gotten the shot in less than a week so there are some signs of a steady uptick.

The COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the FDA for kids under four last month.

This comes as COVID-19 cases have started to climb across the country in the last week; Shelby County has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of patients at Memphis’ LeBonheuer Children’s Hospital has gone up from two to six in three days.

The uptake of the vaccine in toddlers is slower than that of the 5-11 age group.

In Shelby County, 22% of that age group has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All approved age groups can get the shot at the Shelby County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

