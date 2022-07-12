Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Horn Lake

Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker stuck in hit and run(Horn Lake Police)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction worker was hit by a white Chevy Silverado that left the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 51 near Kapik road.

Horn Lake police found the Silverado and made a traffic stop.

The driver John Mckee was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene with injuries and driving under the influence first offense.

The victim had lacerations to his arm, hand, and shattered thumb.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

Latest News

Campus Walk The University of Mississippi
Community reeling from missing Ole Miss person
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mulroy (L) and Weirich (R) and both running for Shelby County District Attorney
District Attorney candidates square off in debate
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana