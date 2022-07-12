Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction worker was hit by a white Chevy Silverado that left the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 51 near Kapik road.

Horn Lake police found the Silverado and made a traffic stop.

The driver John Mckee was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene with injuries and driving under the influence first offense.

The victim had lacerations to his arm, hand, and shattered thumb.

