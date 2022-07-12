Community reeling from missing Ole Miss person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss student body and Oxford community are reeling from the disappearance of Jimmy “Jay” Lee.

“It makes me wonder if I need to look over my shoulders when I’m leaving campus or coming to campus,” said Lee’s neighbor who didn’t want to give her name. She added, “it’s very nerve-racking to know that someone has gone missing, and they literally live like feet away from me.”

Lee’s neighbor said she would see him from time to time. She wasn’t close to him but said he was well-known and well-liked by everyone.

“I really want to know what happened to him and where he is and if he’s okay. I just have a lot of unanswered questions,” she said.

One question being raised is why it took Oxford Police Department over 48 hours to find Lee’s 2014 Ford Fusion at a local towing company.

The company said on the phone, that they alerted the department as soon as they picked up the car at Molly Barr Trails early Friday afternoon, which is the same day Lee went missing.

The company said when the worker picked up the vehicle, he saw a be on the lookout by the Oxford Police, and he contacted them immediately.

We reached out to Oxford Police Department for a statement about the timeline of when the towing company alerted them and why they missed the initial email.

We have not heard back at this time.

The search for Lee is ongoing. If you have any information, reach out to Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8799.

