Advertisement

Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his half-brother.

According to the Delta News, the incident happened Saturday afternoon when a fire began at the Vaiden Rental Apartments.

It was there that officials found Orlando “King” Pittman, 6, stuffed in a closet inside the burning building.

On Sunday, authorities located Pittman’s half-brother, Thomas Perry III, and brought him to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Late Monday afternoon, Perry was charged with murder, arson, and animal cruelty.

