Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Biloxi man sent to prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant

Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.
Antonio Owens, 40, plead guilty to the crime and confessed to the 13-year-old victim's mother.(Harrison County Sherrif's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for getting a 13-year-old girl pregnant.

The man, Antonio Cantrell Owens, pled guilty last week to sexual battery.

The crime was discovered after the girl became pregnant, according to the Biloxi District Attorney. DNA testing confirmed the baby was Owens’ child. Owens also admitted to the girl’s mother that he committed the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case, said crimes against children are the most heartbreaking.

“Not only do they steal a child’s innocence, but they also leave permanent, unseen scars on a child’s mental well-being,” Baker said.

Owens is being held without the possibility of parole or early release.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

Latest News

Mulroy (L) and Weirich (R) and both running for Shelby County District Attorney
District Attorney candidates square off in debate
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Man arrested for homicide after claiming death as suicide
Man arrested for murder after claiming death as suicide
Dwayne Johnson, recipient of the CinemaCon "Entertainment Icon of the Decade" award, addresses...
‘Young Rock’ to film season 3 in Memphis