4 shot, 3 detained after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are recovering after a shooting in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on Hillview Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. where they found a woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two more shooting victims were found nearby on Neely Road; one is listed as critical and the other is in non-critical condition.

A fourth victim was located on Hillbrook Road and is also non-critical.

MPD says preliminary information suggests this was a shooting between people who knew each other. Three people are currently detained in connection to the shooting.

