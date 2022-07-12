Advertise with Us
4 shot, 3 detained after shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are recovering after a shooting in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on Hillview Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. where they found a woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two more shooting victims were found nearby on Neely Road; one is listed as critical and the other is in non-critical condition.

A fourth victim was located on Hillbrook Road and is also non-critical.

MPD says preliminary information suggests this was a shooting between people who knew each other. Three people are currently detained in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

