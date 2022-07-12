2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma officers responded to a call on Gelston Road involving a car and an ATV at about 1 p.m.

There were three minors in the ATV, and they were all injured.

Two of the juveniles were flown by helicopter to regional one health in Memphis with one having critical injuries.

The driver that was in the car had minor injuries.

