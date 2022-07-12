Advertise with Us
2 brothers arrested for killing teen in Horn Lake
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Horn Lake Police responded to a shooting on Monday just after 10 p.m. on Edenshire Ln.

Ryan Turberville, 17, had multiple gunshot wounds and died before officers arrived on the scene.

Police discovered that Ryan’s injuries were from a shooting call officer received near Brandee Dr that had occurred moments prior.

Investigators said 17-year-old Kevon Smith was responsible for the shooting on Brandee which resulted in Ryan Turberville’s death.

Keihun Smith, 19, Kevon’s brother, was with Kevon at the time of the shooting, and they were both arrested on Tuesday.

Kevon has been charged with capital murder, and Keihun has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

Horn Lake Police said this is still an active investigation.

