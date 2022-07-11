Advertise with Us
Woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

Elnora Spurlock charged in fatal motorcycle crash
Elnora Spurlock charged in fatal motorcycle crash(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash over the weekend and the woman accused of hitting and killing him is now facing charges.

Records show 35-year-old Elnora Spurlock was driving on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Old Hickory Road Saturday night when she collided with a motorcyclist.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers found Spurlock was driving without the proper documentation at the time of the crash.

She is charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked or canceled and financial responsibility.

Her bond is set at $5,000.

