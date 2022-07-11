Whataburger opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Whataburger is officially open for business in the Mid-South.

The first location in the area opened its doors in Southaven on Monday to much fanfare.

Hungry customers waited in line for hours at the location on Goodman Road, in front of the Malco Theater.

Some fans say they are excited they no longer have to take a road trip to eat one of their favorite fast food spots.

“I used to live in Texas,” Charles Petty said. “When I travel there to see family, the first place I stop is Whataburger, so it’s sort of an obligation. And I am really excited now that they have come and now I’ll never have to go back to Texas.”

A second location in Southaven will open on Getwell Road in the coming weeks.

Two more locations will be open soon in the Mid-South, in Memphis and Cordova. Those locations are expected to open in late 2022.

1040 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, Tenn. 38018

2859 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tenn. 38133

Whataburger expects the locations to bring a combined 525 jobs to the Mid-South by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.