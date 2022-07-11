Sunny & hot today, lower humidity this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the cold front over the weekend, humidity will remain low today. High temperatures will increase to the upper 90s, but the feels like temperature will only be 100. We will have plenty of sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 75 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will remain hot but not as humid through the end of this week. There will be a slight uptick through Wednesday, but then another cold front will bring humidity back down for the end of the week. Temperatures will be back to around 100 tomorrow and then in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Rain will be likely on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, especially in the evening.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

