Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Sunny & hot today, lower humidity this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the cold front over the weekend, humidity will remain low today. High temperatures will increase to the upper 90s, but the feels like temperature will only be 100. We will have plenty of sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 75 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will remain hot but not as humid through the end of this week. There will be a slight uptick through Wednesday, but then another cold front will bring humidity back down for the end of the week. Temperatures will be back to around 100 tomorrow and then in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Rain will be likely on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, especially in the evening.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Shelby Co. Clerks Office close until further notice
Memphis Police Department
3 shot and 1 dead after shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard
File photo of ambulance response.
1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Berclair
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Suspect identified in shooting that injured MPD officer in Hickory Hill
Memphis Police Department
1 man dead in Raleigh

Latest News

Rising temperatures for the work week
Temperatures will remain hot but not as humid to start the work week
July isn't the active month for tropical systems. When they do form they tend to form in the...
Breakdown: July tropical systems- where they usually form & why
Temperatures will be in the 60s for some overnight
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 7/10/22
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 10, 2022