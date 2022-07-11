Person barricaded inside Shelby County home; shots fired at officers

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Deputies are at the scene on Breckenwood Drive in Northaven.

The multi-agency gang unit was executing a warrant at the home around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect fired shots at deputies, SCSO says.

Deputies say no one was injured in the shooting.

Negotiators are at the scene working to get the suspect out of the home.

