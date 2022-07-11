Passenger killed in single-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A passenger was killed in a crash Sunday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Millbranch Road near I-55 just before 11 p.m.

The driver, a man, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The passenger, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police Department is investigation the cause of the crash.

