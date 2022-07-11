More unseasonably hot weather the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through sunset with temperatures in the 90s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 75 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. It will be a little more humid with highs near 100 and the heat index around 105. A stray pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. A passing shower or storm is possible Wednesday, especially in the evening. It will be dry to end the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

