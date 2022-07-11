Advertise with Us
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company

Ole Miss student is missing
Ole Miss student is missing(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department found the car of a missing Ole Miss student.

Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments on Friday morning just before 6 a.m.

The 20-year-old’s vehicle was located at a local towing company Monday.

Police say the car was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday.

Police believe Lee was visiting someone at the apartments at the time of disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

